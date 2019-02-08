Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Steven Burton admitted causing grievous bodily harm

A "dangerous" man who broke his ex-girlfriend's arm and bit her face has been jailed.

Northumbria Police said Steven Burton's victim suffered "horrific injuries" in the attack at 22:00 BST on 30 August.

Burton, 33, from Whitley Bay, repeatedly punched, kicked and bit her at her home in Sunderland.

He was jailed for 10 years at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting causing grievous bodily harm and must also serve four years on licence.

A police spokesman said the victim reported the attack and was in a "distressed state and visibly injured" when officers arrived.

Burton was arrested in Whitley Bay later that night.

The victim said she was "devastated" by the "totally unprovoked attack", adding: "I do not want him to be allowed anywhere near me or my home again."

Det Con Sara Stewart said: "This woman has suffered horrific injuries at the hands of Burton and no-one should ever be subject to such violent abuse.

"Burton is a dangerous man and the level of injury he has inflicted on the victim clearly shows his true nature.

"The victim absolutely did the right thing by calling the police that night. This has given us the opportunity to get Burton off the streets to prevent him attacking the victim again or assaulting anyone else."