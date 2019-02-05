Image caption The crash happened on Hunters Road in Newcastle in April

A man has been charged over the death of a woman who was killed after a three-car crash in Newcastle.

Ranjit Kaur Grewal, 49, was one of three pedestrians taken to hospital following the crash on Hunters Road on 16 April. She died shortly afterwards.

Northumbria Police said Ionut Mihai, 21, had been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and a number of other motoring offences.

He is due to appear before North Tyneside magistrates on 12 March.

The two other pedestrians suffered non life-threatening injuries.

All three drivers were unhurt.