Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was approached by the stranger at the traffic lights on Durham Road in Stockton

A 12-year-old girl was raped by a stranger while out walking, police have said.

The girl was approached by the man at the traffic lights on Durham Road, Stockton, on 15 November.

Cleveland Police said he followed her along Darlington Lane before raping her in a secluded area near Sheraton Park.

The attacker is described as being 6ft (1.8m) tall, in his 20s, black, and of a muscular build. He spoke with a local accent.

Police have only recently released information about the rape. A force spokeswoman said the victim is being supported.

She appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact detectives.