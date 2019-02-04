Image copyright Simon Hitchens Image caption Artist Simon Hitchens said his concept would be made of steel and was inspired by the rugged landscape

Plans for a public sculpture measuring three times the height of the Angel of the North have been submitted.

Lord Devonport wants to erect the 183ft (56m) tall steel structure on his estate on the summit of Cold Law near Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland.

He said the £1m Elizabeth Landmark would commemorate the Queen and the Commonwealth and believes it will boost tourism in the area.

Northumberland County Council will now decide whether to grant permission.

Image copyright Simon Hitchens Image caption The structure would celebrate the Queen and Commonwealth

The structure has been designed by Simon Hitchens and features a large steel spire pointing at an angle towards the sun "at its zenith on Midsummer's Day", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

There would also be a viewing area, 17-space car park, a bronze map on a stone plinth and steel inserts on the floor denoting the Commonwealth flag and distance markers to member-state capitals.

There would be no toilets, visitor centre or amenities and signage would be used to direct visitors to facilities, including pubs and shops, in Ridsdale, West Woodburn, Sweet Hope Loughs, Knowesgate and Kirkwhelpington.

Image copyright PA Image caption Angel of the North was created by Sir Antony Gormley

The planning statement said: "The proposed landmark will provide an innovative new cultural tourism focus in an under-visited area of Northumberland and so assist with sustaining existing local facilities and services in local settlements."

Gateshead's Angel of the North is 20m (65ft) high.