Sunderland AFC worker arrested over grooming claim
A Sunderland Association Football Club employee has been arrested on suspicion of the sexual grooming of a boy.
The club confirmed the 60-year-old man, who has not been named, was suspended before being reported to police.
In a statement, the League One club said it was "made aware of allegations pertaining to a member of staff and reported it to police immediately".
Northumbria Police said the man had been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
A force spokesman said: "Police have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of meeting a male under the age of 16 following sexual grooming."
The club said it would make no further comment until the police investigation had concluded.