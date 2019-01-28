Image copyright Google Image caption Heaton Manor is one of Newcastle's largest secondary schools with nearly 2,000 pupils

Hundreds of pupils and staff at a school in Newcastle have been struck down by an - as yet - unidentified bug.

Public Health England said large numbers of people at Heaton Manor School had been affected by a flu-like bug as well as diarrhoea and vomiting.

A spokeswoman said tests were being carried out to identify the illness and the school was being deep-cleaned.

The school, which has nearly 2,000 pupils, said it would stay open on the advice of Public Health England.

Dr Kirsty Foster, of the North East Public Health England team, said: "Although unpleasant, for most healthy people, flu, flu-like illnesses and diarrhoea and vomiting, are self-limiting illnesses."

She said symptoms could include the sudden onset of fever, a cough as well as a sore throat, aching muscles and joints.

'Routine normal'

She urged those affected to drink plenty of fluids and take pain relievers such as paracetamol.

The statement released by the school said that large numbers of staff and pupils had called in sick complaining of a heavy cold or sickness bug on Thursday and Friday.

It added: "We have increased our cleaning of the school and have had staff in over the weekend to support this.

"Public Health England has emphasised that schools should remain open and keep their routine normal."