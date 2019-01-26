Image copyright Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Four appliances and an aerial ladder platform were called to the plant

Fire crews have extinguished a fire at the Nissan plant in Sunderland.

It broke out in the roof area of the paint shop, one of a number of buildings on the site.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Washington, South Shields and Tynemouth attended the scene, and an aerial ladder platform was used. The fire was contained.

The paint shop was evacuated for a time, but workers have now returned. The rest of the site was unaffected.