Fire crews tackle Sunderland Nissan car plant blaze
- 26 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire crews have extinguished a fire at the Nissan plant in Sunderland.
It broke out in the roof area of the paint shop, one of a number of buildings on the site.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Washington, South Shields and Tynemouth attended the scene, and an aerial ladder platform was used. The fire was contained.
The paint shop was evacuated for a time, but workers have now returned. The rest of the site was unaffected.