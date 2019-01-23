Tyne & Wear

Crews battle blaze at Peacocks in Sunderland city centre

  • 23 January 2019
Sunderland shop fire Image copyright Ryan Lim
Image caption Firefighters worked hard to prevent the blaze spreading to other properties

An investigation is under way into the cause of a fire which gutted a shop in the centre of Sunderland.

No-one was hurt in the blaze at Peacocks on Blandford Street, which started at about 19.17 GMT on Wednesday.

More than 30 firefighters were on the scene and videos shared on social media showed flames coming from the roof.

A cordon remains in place around the building which is still too unsafe to allow investigators access.

Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service chief fire officer Chris Lowther said crews worked hard to stop the fire spreading to nearby buildings.

In a series of tweets, Mr Lowther posted pictures showing the inside of the store and the first floor ablaze.

Image copyright Kev Atkinson
Image caption A crowd gathered to watch as flames were seen coming from the roof of the shop
Image copyright Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service
Image caption Five engines and two aerial platforms were called to Peacocks on Blandford Street at 19.17 GMT

He praised the bravery of his officers in tackling a "serious and significant" blaze.

Residents were urged to keep doors and windows closed during the blaze.

The fire service said all shop staff were accounted for and there were not thought to be any casualties.

Image copyright Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service
Image caption Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service said all shop staff were accounted for

