Image caption Carter Cookson died in hospital on Saturday evening

The mother of a three-week-old baby who died waiting for a heart transplant has described her "unbearable" pain.

Carter Cookson, who was born prematurely on Boxing Day with heart problems, had had three cardiac arrests.

His parents Sarah and Chris Cookson, who lost another son in 2013, had hoped a donor would be found for Carter.

But he died on Saturday, and Mrs Cookson said on Facebook that she felt "hollow" and filled with pain.

The 44-year-old also posted that she had been getting some comfort from messages of support about her "inspirational son".

In 2013 the couple also lost their first son, Charlie, aged two.

He died of an undiagnosed condition - unrelated to Carter's - which caused problems with his muscles and bones and compromised his immune system.

'So many tears'

Mrs Cookson posted: "Today when we woke after battling with our hearts and minds to get a couple hours sleep... I wanted it to be a nightmare.

"So many tears I am still to face and open the door of his nursery. The pain is unbearable."

The post added: "My whole body feels like it is hollow and then been filled with pain.

"Then I read the messages, posts and comments and see the impact our Angel has had, in just over three weeks in my heart I believe he has changed people's minds and saved lives - another inspirational son we made and whose pain and battle won't be in vain.

"He will continue to make difference just like his big brother."

Image caption Chris and Sarah Cookson have been with Carter at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital

The Cooksons, from South Shields, South Tyneside, launched an appeal to find a new heart for Carter after being told a transplant was his only hope.

Their plea for an organ donor for Carter was shared widely on social media.

On Friday, they said doctors at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital had advised them that time was running out.