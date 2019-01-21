Image copyright Northumbria MRS Image caption The glider came down on the highest summit of the Cheviot Hills

An injured glider pilot had to be lowered more than 1,300ft (400m) to safety after his aircraft crashed in the Cheviot Hills in Northumberland.

The glider came down in bad weather on the south east side of The Cheviot on Sunday afternoon.

An air ambulance was unable to land at the crash site, meaning mountain rescue teams had to make their way on foot.

After an eight-hour operation the stretchered pilot was eventually lowered to a Coastguard helicopter.

Image copyright Northumbria MRS Image caption Cutting equipment was used to assist in freeing the glider

Image copyright Northumbria MRS Image caption Rescuers were hampered by snow storms

A spokesman for the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team said: "Progress was hampered by snow storms and the low cloud base, which meant the Great North Air Ambulance Service was unable to land near to the crash site.

"Other team members with a Bell stretcher, medical supplies and cutting equipment were also involved.

"When the crashed glider was located ropes were deployed to assist with lowering a stretcher to below the cloud base.

"Following an assessment of the pilot by the medical team, he was transferred to the Bell stretcher and lowered 400m in darkness down the side of The Cheviot to below the cloud base.

"Thankfully the Coastguard helicopter was then able to land and the pilot was transferred to hospital."

Image copyright Northumbria MRS Image caption The injured pilot was lowered more than 1,300ft to a waiting helicopter

The pilot's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

An investigation into how the glider crashed is under way.