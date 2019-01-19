Durham body: Police cordon off street and back lane
- 19 January 2019
A woman's body has been discovered in a residential street.
The body of the 39-year-old was brought out of a house on Bainbridge Street in Carrville, Durham, although a bystander said the back lane had also been cordoned off.
Durham Police said they were treating the death was "suspicious" and a 35-year-old man was "helping police with their enquiries".
An eyewitness said police scenes of crime officers had been at the house.