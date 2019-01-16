Man held at Southwick Police Station dies days later
- 16 January 2019
A man has died after falling ill in police custody.
The 55-year-old, from Washington, was arrested for a breach of peace in Sunderland and taken to Southwick Police Station on Sunday, a Northumbria Police spokesman said.
After becoming unwell, the man was treated by medical staff and taken to hospital on Monday. He died on Tuesday.
His death has now been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the local coroner informed.