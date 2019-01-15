Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Joan Hoggett was described by friends as a "lovely and helpful lady"

A teenager has admitted killing a shop worker in Sunderland.

Joan Hoggett, 62, from Grindon, was stabbed while working late at the One Stop Shop in Sea Road on 5 September.

At Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, Ethan Mountain, 19, admitted manslaughter. He had previously pleaded not guilty to murder.

Mr Mountain, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, was remanded in custody. A trial has been scheduled to begin on 5 March.