Trial date set for Newcastle terror plan accused

  • 14 January 2019
Police cars and cordon in the West End
Image caption Cordons were put in place around several streets in the West End of Newcastle at the time of Mr Abdullah's arrest

A man has appeared in court accused of preparing acts of terrorism.

Fatah Mohammed Abdullah is alleged to have searched online for components, including a pressure cooker and nails, in order to make a bomb.

The 33-year-old, of Phillip Place, Newcastle, who has yet to enter a plea, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Belmarsh.

Mr Justice Sweeney fixed a provisional trial date for June at a court which will be identified at a later date.

Mr Abdullah is also alleged to have bought "explosive pre-cursors," a knife and a balaclava, and to have compiled instructions on how to make gun powder.

The Iranian national came to the UK from Iran in 2005 and was granted leave to remain in 2010.

