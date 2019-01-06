Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Mr Li was hit after getting out of his silver Volkswagen Golf and was pronounced dead at the scene

A van driver has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man died on the A19 in North Tyneside.

Nigel Yue Bun Li was struck by a black Volkswagen at a lay-by between Seaton Burn and the Moor Farm roundabout at about 07:40 GMT on Thursday.

The 32-year-old from Ponteland, is understood to have been involved in a disagreement with the driver of a white Ford Transit van before the collision.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage from the time of the incident.

Northumbria Police said both vehicles had pulled into the lay-by when the disagreement took place. The van driver has been released under investigation.

Officers said inquiries were ongoing into how Mr Li came to be on the main carriageway at the time of the crash.