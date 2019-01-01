Sunderland police dog van crash: Man charged
A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash involving a car and a police dog van.
It happened at 10:50 GMT on Sunday on Mowbray Road, Sunderland, while police were searching for a car reported to have been driven dangerously.
The 30-year-old from the city has also been charged with careless driving and failing to stop after an accident.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on 29 January.