Image copyright Sunderland Echo Image caption The crash triggered a large response from the emergency services

A police officer and two other people were injured when a car was in collision with his dog van.

Northumbria Police said officers were looking for Vauxhall Corsa involved in another crash in Sunderland on Sunday when the car hit the police van.

The injured officer has now been released from hospital. Two police dogs in the van were not seriously injured, the force said.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said officers went to the Hylton Road area after being told the Corsa was being driven on the wrong side of the road and had hit another vehicle.

It hit the police van on Mowbray Road during the search, the spokesman said.

Police are appealing for witnesses.