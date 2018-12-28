Man struck by coach on A189 in Blyth dies
- 28 December 2018
A man died when he was struck by a coach in Northumberland.
The pedestrian was hit on the A189 Spine Road in Blyth, near the bridge over the River Blyth, just after 17:00 GMT on Thursday, police said.
He was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the coach was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Northumbria Police is investigating the circumstances of the crash and officers have urged witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.