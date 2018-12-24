Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on A1052
- 24 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in County Durham.
The 36-year-old was hit on the A1052 at the junction with Woodstone Village at 02:15 GMT on Sunday by a vehicle travelling from Bournmoor towards Fencehouses.
He was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham but died from his injuries.
A 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Durham Police are trying to trace a silver Audi A3 which left the scene.