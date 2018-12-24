A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in County Durham.

The 36-year-old was hit on the A1052 at the junction with Woodstone Village at 02:15 GMT on Sunday by a vehicle travelling from Bournmoor towards Fencehouses.

He was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham but died from his injuries.

A 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Durham Police are trying to trace a silver Audi A3 which left the scene.