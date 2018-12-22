Image copyright Family photo Image caption Paul Logan's body was found 50 yards from his car in the early hours of Christmas Eve, 1993

The daughter of a man killed 25 years ago has appealed for help in tracing those responsible for murdering the "father she never knew".

Takeaway delivery driver Paul Logan, 25, of Blackhill, County Durham, was found with head injuries on farmland near Shotley Bridge in December 1993.

His daughter Natalie, who was a newborn baby at the time, said Mr Logan's family were "desperate for justice".

Police said they remained "absolutely determined" to find those responsible.

Detectives believe Mr Logan was lured to the area on the pretext of delivering a meal.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Mr Logan was asked to deliver food to Blue House Farm on 23 December

Earlier this year the family offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction over Mr Logan's death. But no leads have emerged.

Miss Logan said: "My dad was the same age I am now when he was killed and he had his whole life ahead of him.

"Someone out there knows why my dad was taken from us. They know I've gone through life without him and they know what my family have been through.

"I truly hope we can find the answers we need so my family and I can have our closure."

Mr Logan, who worked for a Chinese restaurant, had been called to Blue House Farm on the evening of 23 December, but when he arrived was told no meal had been ordered.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Mr Logan's body was found close to his Peugeot car

The householders' suspicions were aroused when they later noticed his cream Peugeot car was still at the end of the lane.

Police found the father-of-two's body close to the vehicle.

Det Insp Dave English, from Northumbria Police, said: "We understand a lot has happened over the past 25 years, but Paul's family are still here and still searching for answers.

"Despite his children now being adults with their own families, they have grown up without knowing their father and no child should have to go through that.

"This inquiry may be 25 years old but we are absolutely determined to catch whoever carried out this vicious attack."