Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Jonathan Carr (right) and Daniel Smith were best friends, the court heard

A man who murdered his best friend has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jonathan Carr, 21, was found dead at his flat in Mayfair Gardens, Deckham on Tyneside in August.

Daniel Smith admitted stabbing him during a drunken row but denied murder, claiming he had acted in self defence.

The 20-year-old, of Cotemede, Gateshead, was convicted by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday and has been ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years in jail.

The trial heard that Mr Carr and Smith were "the best of friends" and "brothers".

'Agitated and aggressive'

Mr Carr's body was found by police who had forced entry into his home alerted by Smith who went to a police station to ask whether his friend was "OK".

He was taken to the station by his mother, when he told her he might have stabbed Mr Carr.

Following sentencing, Det Ch Insp Aelf Sampson said: "Throughout his trial Daniel Smith claimed he was acting in self-defence, but CCTV footage played to the jury showed what kind of state he was in that night.

"He was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, clearly agitated and aggressive to the point that he was swinging punches at his own cousin.

"After being convicted it was always the case that he would face being jailed for life and I think that reflects the violent nature of this murder."