Image caption William Charlton was cleared of one charge but the jury could not decide on five others

The jury in the trial of a man accused of stirring up racial hatred at a series of rallies has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.

William Charlton, also known as Billy, referred to "immigrant rapists", Newcastle Crown Court heard.

He faced six counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to stir up racial hatred.

The 54-year-old, of no fixed address, denied all the charges.

They related to comments allegedly made at a series of rallies in the Hendon area of Sunderland in 2016 and 2017 which were held in response to an attack on a woman in the city.

Mr Charlton told the court he was "not a racist" but had intended his comments to mean just those "who are raping, drugging and abusing people in Sunderland".

The jury returned a not guilty verdict on one of the six charges but was unable to reach a verdict on five others.