Image caption A legal challenge by campaigners is being heard in the High Court in Leeds

The lack of a 'do nothing' option in a consultation over health services changes was "unlawful", a judicial review of the process has been told.

The choices should have included keeping South Tyneside's paediatric, stroke and maternity service as they were, lawyers said.

The planned changes are being contested at the High Court in Leeds.

Health bosses said the plans, part of the Path to Excellence reforms, were necessary to maintain patient safety.

However, Save South Tyneside Hospital campaign lawyers have accused them of running a flawed consultation.

Vikram Sachdeva QC told the court they had "whittled solutions down from a long list to a short list" on which people could comment.

However, there had been "no attempt to consider a case" for leaving services as they were, he said.

"To exclude 'do nothing' from the consultation was unlawful," he said.

The proposals include:

Moving acute stroke care from South Tyneside Hospital to Sunderland Royal Hospital

Changes to maternity care, with a consultant-led unit in Sunderland and a midwife-led unit in South Tyneside

Overhauling paediatric care, with daytime emergency provision in South Tyneside and 24/7 provision in Sunderland

Sunderland and South Tyneside clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) approved the changes in February, believing them beneficial to staffing, recruitment and costs.

However, lawyers for the protestors said improvement to finances would be "minimal".

They also argued recruitment issues could be resolved by planned Department of Health and Social Care (DoHSC) reforms, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Sachdeva claimed the CCGs had "completely fixed" views and did not embark upon the public consultation with an open mind.

Lawyers acting for the health bodies are due to give defence arguments and Judge Mark Raeside QC is expected to deliver a verdict on Thursday.