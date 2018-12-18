Image copyright Jon Kopaloff/Film Magic/Getty Images Image caption Courtney Hadwin will be appearing on America's Got Talent: The Champions next year

A British teenage finalist in America's Got Talent has signed with pop impresario Simon Cowell's record label.

Courtney Hadwin impressed US audiences with mature and energetic covers of rock and roll classics by Tina Turner, James Brown, Otis Redding and Steppenwolf.

The 14-year-old, from Hesleden, County Durham, had been favourite to win the talent show but finished sixth.

Cowell said he was "really excited about her future".

"I will never forget her first audition on the show this year, and now we have the opportunity to work with her alongside Arista - it's fantastic," he said.

'So excited'

The teenager has signed with Cowell's Syco and Arista Records, both owned by Sony Music.

She had impressed the show's judges Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel but was beaten in September's final by magician Shin Lim.

Announcing her deal on Twitter, she posted pictures of herself with Cowell and of her signing a contract, writing that she was "so excited".

The teenager wowed audiences and viewers with her "wild" renditions of Otis Redding's Hard to Handle, Tina Turner's River Deep, Mountain High, James Brown's Papa's Got a Brand New Bag and Steppenwolf's Born to be Wild.

Judge Howie Mandel said they had been "watching a superstar in the making", while Cowell told her she was "a trendsetter".

Miss Hadwin will be taking part in America's Got Talent: The Champions, in which stars from previous series compete to be crowned the All Star winner.