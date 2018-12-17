Image copyright PA Image caption Joan Hoggett was stabbed at a One Stop Shop in Sunderland

A teenager has appeared in court to deny murdering a 62-year-old woman in Sunderland.

Joan Hoggett was stabbed while working late at the One Stop Shop on the city's Sea Road on 5 September.

Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link to HMP Manchester.

Judge Paul Sloan QC has remanded the teenager in custody until a trial to be held on 14 January.