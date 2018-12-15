Image caption Cordons were put in place around several streets in the West End of Newcastle

A man has been charged with planning an act of terrorism.

The 33-year-old from the Arthur's Hill area of Newcastle is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

He was arrested in Arthur's Hill on Tuesday and taken to a police station in West Yorkshire. He has now been charged with one count of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Police said he was was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.