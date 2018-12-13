Image caption The trial previously heard William Charlton provoked racial hatred "under a cloak of respectability"

A protester accused of stirring up hatred towards ethnic minorities at a series of rallies has denied being part of a "lynch mob".

During events in Sunderland, William Charlton referred to "immigrant rapists" and women being "used and abused by cowardly immigrants", Newcastle Crown Court heard.

The 54-year-old, of Seaham, County Durham, told the jury: "This was not Ku Klux Klan, it was not a lynch mob."

He denies all charges against him.

He faces six counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to stir up racial hatred.

The marches, in the Hendon area, were staged between September 2016 and July 2017 in response to an alleged attack on a woman in the city.

'Black friends'

Mr Charlton, who is also known as Billy, told the jury his speeches were aimed at protecting people in the community.

He said: " I don't care what anyone says, I am not a racist. I have black friends.

"I meant it specifically to people who are raping, drugging and abusing people in Sunderland.

"I don't give a damn about your colour of skin. It's specifically those who come here and attack the lasses in Sunderland."

He said a reference he made to "cowardly immigrants" was actually about "rapists" who he said were "animals and monsters".

'Police failures'

Referring to one of the rallies, he said: "This was not Ku Klux Klan, it was not a lynch mob.

"It was just people who want to put a message out."

The court heard he also spoke out against what he called "police failures" and referred to Northumbria Police's Operation Sanctuary investigation into grooming gangs in Newcastle.

He said: "All these things start with police failure. They are covering it up."

When asked by his barrister whether he had said "all Muslims are rapists" during a meeting with officers, he strongly denied using that description.

The trial continues.