Image copyright The Labour Party Image caption Paul Middleton was the councillor for Washington South

A former councillor who admitted a child sex offence has been expelled from the Labour Party.

Paul Middleton pleaded guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates court to attempting to sexually communicate with a child under the age of 16.

The 44-year-old was stripped of his seat on Sunderland City Council last week after failing to attend a council meeting for six months.

Labour Party members can been expelled if convicted of a "serious offence".

District Judge Roger Elsey heard Middleton had been caught in a sting by undercover police officers in September last year.

Using an online chat room, he thought he was speaking to 12-year-old girl who was living in a care home, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Middleton, who represented Washington South, was suspended by the Labour Party in June.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court for sentencing in January.