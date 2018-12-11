Image caption Cordons have been put in place around several streets in the West End of Newcastle

A man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in terrorism.

The 33-year-old was taken into custody following an operation in the Arthur's Hill area of Newcastle.

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and taken to a police station in West Yorkshire to be questioned.

The North East Counter Terrorism Unit said the operation was "intelligence led and pre-planned".

Police cordons were put in place around at a number of streets in the area and the Beacon Centre on Westgate Road was made available for people who could not get into their homes.