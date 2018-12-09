Tyne & Wear

Newbiggin shop wrecked by cash machine raiders

  • 9 December 2018
Wrecked shop Image copyright PA
Image caption The raid happened in the early hours of Saturday

The front of a convenience store in Northumberland has been demolished during a cash machine theft.

A dumper truck was driven into McColl's in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea and the ATM removed, early on Saturday.

The vehicle, believed to have been stolen from the Woodhorn Lane area of Ashington, was later recovered, but the occupants had made off.

Northumbria Police has appealed for information about the theft.

