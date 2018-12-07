Durham prison officer denies sex with female inmates
- 7 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A prison officer has denied engaging in sexual activity with 12 female prisoners.
David Whitfield is charged with committing misconduct in a public office over five years up to 2016 when he worked at HMP Low Newton in Durham.
The 34-year-old, of Colman Avenue in South Shields, South Tyneside, is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman between 2014 and 2015.
Appearing at Durham Crown Court, he denied the charges and was bailed.
He will face trial at Newcastle Crown Court next July.