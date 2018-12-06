Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Araz Abdulla (left) and Saheed Rasoolli will be sentenced later this month

Two men have been found guilty of raping a woman after approaching her as she waited for a bus.

Saheed Rasoolli, 30, and Araz Abdulla, 23, carried out the attack in the bedroom of a Roker Avenue property in Sunderland in May 2018.

Rasoolli, of the city's Hylton Road, and Abdulla, of Roker Avenue, had denied the charge but were convicted following a two-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

They will be sentenced on 17 December.

Northumbria Police said the victim had been taken back to the property and first raped by Rasoolli.

Once he had left the room, Abdulla entered and forced himself on the victim.

She fled to a nearby shop and reported the rape to police.

Ch Supt Sarah Pitt described it as a "despicable act" and welcomed the conviction.