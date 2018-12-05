Image copyright Daniela Tejada Image caption Daniela Tejada helped secure her husband's release

The British academic jailed for spying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has told how he was drugged and forced to stand "all day" in ankle cuffs.

Matthew Hedges, 31, said he endured "psychological torture" at the hands of the UAE government.

He had denied spying and said he had been researching his PhD, but was jailed for life last month after a five-minute trial.

The UAE government said he was "100% a spy" but pardoned him on 26 November.

Mr Hedges told the BBC he had suicidal thoughts and even confessed to being a captain in MI6 to stop the "torture".

He said being in a cell was "was lonely and isolating. There was no natural light - I wasn't allowed to do anything to distract myself. My mental health was deteriorating."

Speaking to John Humphrys on the Today programme on Radio 4, he added: "I was handcuffed and blindfolded. I had to stand all day in ankle cuffs."