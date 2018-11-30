Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Stanley town centre mob of youths attacks officers

Up to 100 teenagers surrounded police in a town centre before a mob of them attacked officers during an "appalling" disturbance.

Fireworks and bricks were launched and a community officer was punched in face in Stanley, County Durham.

Parents have been urged to take control of their children, and a text service has been launched to alert them to disorder.

It will ask them to collect their teenagers and remove them from trouble.

Officers were called out to reports of a "vulnerable female" at the bus station in the town on the night of 3 November.

When they arrived, they were bombarded by the youths before being attacked by about 20 hoodie-wearing youngsters, which was captured on the officers' body cams.

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Bricks and fireworks were thrown at officers

Sgt Emma Kay, from Durham Constabulary, urged parents to sign up to the "Be Informed" text service.

She said: "Parents were asked to come and review the footage from the officers' body cams that night and they all agreed the behaviour of the children was appalling.

"While there is a hardcore group of individuals involved in this incident, there are many more people stood on the sidelines, young people who are going to affect their life chances by continuing to engage in this type of behaviour.

"We are asking for parents to step up to the plate, take responsibility for your children.

"Do you know where they are, or are they going to bring trouble to your door?"