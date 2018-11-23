Image copyright Border Force Image caption The drugs were discovered in the lorry's trailer

A man has denied smuggling cocaine with an estimated street value of £9m which was seized at a ferry port.

Border Force officers found 115 kilos of the drug in a lorry which arrived at the Port of Tyne in North Shields on a ferry from Amsterdam last month.

Rafal Chyl, a 27-year-old from Poland with no fixed UK address, denied importing a Class A drug.

The judge at Newcastle Crown Court remanded him in custody for a trial listed to start on 15 April.