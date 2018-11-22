Three arrested over Seaham baby girl 'assault'
- 22 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a baby girl.
The 17-month-old was airlifted to hospital from the Dawdon area of Seaham, County Durham, having suffered serious injuries on Wednesday morning.
Durham Police said the baby remained in a "critical condition" at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
Two men, aged 18 and 20, and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.