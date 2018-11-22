Image copyright Daniela Tejada Image caption Daniela Tejada previously said her husband Matthew Hedges was being held in "inhumane and degrading" conditions

The wife of a British student jailed for spying in the United Arab Emirates says the British government put UK interests above his right to freedom.

Daniela Tejada spoke to the BBC shortly after returning to the UK from Abu Dhabi where she saw Durham University's Matthew Hedges sentenced to life.

The 31-year-old denies spying but prosecutors said he had confessed.

Theresa May said she was "deeply concerned" and it was "being raised at the highest level" in the UAE.

Hedges, who is originally from Exeter, said he had been in the country conducting research on the UAE's security strategy for his PhD thesis when he was arrested at Dubai airport on 5 May.

Ms Tejada, who is due to meet Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt later, told BBC Radio 4's Today the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office had been "stepping on eggshells instead of taking a firm stance" and only began to take her husband's case seriously once he had been released on bail on 29 October after enduring months of solitary confinement.

"I was under the impression they were putting their interests with the UAE above a British citizen's rightful freedom and welfare," Ms Tejada said.

'Unacceptable conditions'

She said she had contacted the Foreign Office "on a weekly basis" since her husband's arrest in May.

"They just disregarded my requests, they said it wasn't part of their job, it wasn't part of their duty," she continued.

"On one occasion one of the case workers said the Foreign Office did not have a duty of care so weren't obliged to make such representations."

She said: "I believe they should have taken a firmer stance from the beginning, if not publically then through their private representations.

"This is something they failed to do throughout.

"He was being detained in unacceptable conditions for something that he didn't do."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said his "heart goes out" to Hedges and his family but the Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt had "raised this case personally with the crown prince on 12 November".

He told Today: "The Foreign Office has been acting on (Hedges') behalf at the highest possible levels."