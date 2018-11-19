Woman denies murdering husband in Birtley
- 19 November 2018
A woman has denied murdering her husband at their Tyneside home.
Atakan Atay, 45, suffered injuries which police described as "consistent with a stabbing" at his home in Jasmine Terrace, Birtley, on 18 October and died at the scene.
Helena Atay appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via a videolink from HMP Low Newton and pleaded not guilty to murder.
The 42-year-old will go on trial at the same court in April.