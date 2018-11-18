Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Mr Basrai spent several months in hospital after the 2011 attack

The family of a shop-owner who was the victim of a "brutal and chilling" attack seven years ago are still unable to move on from the ordeal, they say.

David Basrai was attacked by two men on 18 November 2011 in his convenience store in Washington, near Sunderland.

He suffered a fractured skull, broken jaw and a bleed to the brain.

As detectives made an anniversary appeal for help, Mr Basrai's wife Karen said she and her four children were still reliving the attack.

Mr Basrai managed to make his way home after the assault and call police. He was later taken to hospital where he spent several months recovering.

The attack happened between 20:15 and 21:00 GMT on the night of Children in Need 2011.

'Selfish and terrifying'

Mrs Basrai, 48, said: "As a family, we are unable to move on and seek closure following this terrifying ordeal until those responsible are caught.

"These thugs came into the shop and left my husband who is a father to four children for dead. The injuries he sustained that night could so easily have been fatal.

"I would urge anybody who saw anything that night to get in touch with police."

Det Sgt Iain Saville, of Northumbria Police, said: "Exactly seven years have passed since this brutal and chilling attack which left Mr Basrai with serious head injuries.

"The damage caused to Mr Basrai was not just physical. He and his family have had to live with the psychological stress and trauma caused by the selfish and terrifying actions of those individuals that night, and they continue to do so.

"Our investigation has never closed, and we are making a fresh appeal to the public in the hope that somebody knows something that could prove to be the key to seeking justice for Mr Basrai."

The attackers, thought to be wearing dark clothes and scarves around their faces when they carried out the attack, were described as being in their late 20s or early 30s at the time of the offence and were believed to have local accents.