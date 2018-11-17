Tyne & Wear

More arrests over ex-Sunderland care home fire death

  • 17 November 2018
After the fire Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption The fire started in a former care home in Easington Lane

Two more people have been arrested following a fatal blaze at a former care home in Sunderland.

Patryk Mortimer, 39, died after being found unconscious in the building where he lived - previously Manor House Care Home in Easington Lane - on 3 November.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police held a man, 34, and a woman, 36, on Friday and continue to question a 21-year-old man and another 36-year-old woman.

Two men, aged 23 and 35, arrested the day after the fire, have been released while investigations continue.

Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption Patryk Mortimer died in hospital
Image caption Nine other people were rescued from the fire at the former care home

