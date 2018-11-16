Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The fire started in a former care home in Easington Lane

Two further people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a fire at a former care home.

Patryk Mortimer was found unconscious in a building that previously housed Manor House Care Home, in Easington Lane, Sunderland.

The 39-year-old died later in hospital. Nine other people were brought out of the property by firefighters.

A 21-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have now been arrested and are in police custody.

Two men, aged 23 and 35, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on 4 November, the day after the fire, have been released while investigations continue.

Northumbria Police said more than 400 hours of CCTV footage had been seized as part of the inquiry.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Patryk Mortimer died in hospital