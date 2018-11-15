Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Hind previously said he expected to be "punished accordingly" for his actions

A "sick" internet troll who posted offensive material about a woman who was crushed to death outside a nightclub has been jailed.

Paul Hind, 38, called Durham University student Olivia Burt, 20, a "sex worker" and "prostitute" on Facebook.

Miss Burt, from Hampshire, died after a barrier fell outside Durham's Missoula nightclub on 7 February.

Her father Nigel has called Hind a "sick sadist" whose actions had been a "desecration" of Miss Burt's memory.

At Newcastle Crown Court earlier Hind was jailed for 14 months, after he admitted four charges of conveying false information which was indecent or grossly offensive.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Olivia Burt died outside a Durham nightclub earlier this year

As well as targeting Miss Burt, Hind also posted about the deaths of Leicester's Joe Tilley, 24, who was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall in Colombia in May, and 19-year-old Duncan Sim, from Duns, in the Scottish Borders, whose remains were found at West Sands in St Andrews earlier this year.

He also made remarks about Hannah Witheridge, 23, from Hemsby, Norfolk, who was killed on the Thai island of Koh Tao in 2014.

Mr Burt said previously that the postings about his daughter had made him and his wife Paula feel "physically sick".

Sharon Elves, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "While others were offering words of comfort and condolence, Paul Hind instead posted cruel messages and images, which were seen by parents still grieving for their children.

"While it is difficult for anybody to understand Hind's motivation, the undue distress caused by his actions has been made painfully clear."

After an earlier court hearing, Hind said he was "deeply sorry" for his actions and he was suffering from mental health issues and had acted "for attention".