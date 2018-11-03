Image caption Police at the scene at the former Manor House Care Home

A man has died after a fire at a former care home in near Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to the former Manor House Care Home in High Street, Easington Lane, at about 02:40 GMT and found a man unconscious inside.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. A number of other residents were brought out of the building by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Northumbria Police said the cause of the fire was still being established and an investigation was under way.

Det Insp Dave English said: "Since the incident last night we have a number of people now assisting us with our inquiry.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the fire, who saw anything suspicious last night, or anyone with information that may be useful to police, please get in touch.

"There will be further police activity in the area today and extra officers in the area to offer reassurance to anyone with concerns."