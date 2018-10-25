Tyne & Wear

Ed Farmer inquest: Student died from 'toxic effects' of alcohol

  • 25 October 2018
Ed Farmer Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Ed Farmer had a cardiac arrest which led to brain damage and death

A university student died from the "toxic effects" of consuming excessive alcohol on an "initiation-style" bar crawl, a coroner has ruled.

Newcastle University's Ed Farmer died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in December 2016.

The 20-year-old, from Leicester, had been on a night out organised by members of the Agricultural Society.

Coroner Karen Dilks said there had been a lack of awareness of the "inherent risks" of binge drinking.

Recording a narrative verdict, she said Mr Farmer died as a "direct effect" of consuming so much alcohol in a short period of time.

The coroner said first-year students should be formally trained about the potentially fatal risks of alcohol.

At one bar, the group had ordered around a hundred triple vodkas and Mr Farmer was later carried to a student house, the inquest at Newcastle Civic Centre heard.

Some first-years had their heads shaved, were sprayed with paint used to mark stock and bobbed for apples in a mixture of urine and alcohol.

CCTV released after the inquest shows Mr Farmer collapsed in a city Metro station before friends pick him up and carry him away.

Witnesses told the hearing they were aware initiation-style events had been banned by the university because they were "dangerous and put a lot of pressure on people".

However, the university said it was "practically an impossible task" to eradicate them.

