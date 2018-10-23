Image caption Paul Gallon's relationship with Holly Blake had ended in the weeks before the attack

A man who rode his bicycle into his ex-girlfriend and her new partner has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years.

Paul Gallon, 37, targeted the pair in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, in November 2016.

Holly Blake is now registered disabled, while William Nicholson also suffered long-term injuries.

Gallon, of Kenton Road, North Shields, previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he rode into the couple as they were walking along Esplanade Place.

After hitting Mr Nicholson with his bike, he punched and stamped on him.