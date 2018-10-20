Birtley murder inquiry: Woman charged over 'stab' death
- 20 October 2018
A woman has been charged with the murder of a man found fatally injured at a house on Tyneside.
Police said Atakan Atay suffered injuries "consistent with a stabbing" at his home in Jasmine Terrace, Birtley, on Thursday.
The 45-year-old was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
Helena Karine Atay, 42, and from the same address, will appear before Newcastle Crown Court later charged with his murder.