Image caption Police found the man's body at a house in Stakeford

A man has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found at a house.

Officers discovered the body of Steven Coulson, 47, at a property in Ford Park, Stakeford, near Ashington on Saturday afternoon.

No details of his cause of death have been released.

Paul Johnson, 33, from Guide Post in Ashington, Northumberland, will appear at Bedlington Magistrates' Court later charged with his murder.