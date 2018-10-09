Ashington death: Man charged with murder
- 9 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found at a house.
Officers discovered the body of Steven Coulson, 47, at a property in Ford Park, Stakeford, near Ashington on Saturday afternoon.
No details of his cause of death have been released.
Paul Johnson, 33, from Guide Post in Ashington, Northumberland, will appear at Bedlington Magistrates' Court later charged with his murder.