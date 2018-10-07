Ashington death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- 7 October 2018
A man's body has been discovered in what police have described as "suspicious" circumstances.
He was found in a house near Ashington, Northumberland, at about 13:30 BST on Saturday.
Northumbria Police said officers had gone to the house in Ford Park in Stakeford after receiving a call from someone concerned for the 47-year-old.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police believe the two men knew one another.