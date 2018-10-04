Image caption Health chiefs want to build a new hospital to replace Berwick Infirmary

Plans to build a hospital and leisure centre in one complex have been scrapped in response to public opposition.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust had said it wanted to put services from the closing Berwick Infirmary into a new Swan Centre.

But opponents said it would be a downgrade in hospital services.

The trust now says a "separate stand-alone" hospital will be built in Berwick.

And Northumberland County Council now plans to build a £20m leisure centre on the Swan site.

Both the council and health trust officials said the decision came after feedback from the public.

Jim Mackey, chief executive at Northumbria Healthcare, said: "Feedback from the public - and from our elected public governors - has been unequivocal on the question of co-location: they don't want it. As such, we will now move forward with a separate site."

Peter Jackson, leader of the council, said: "The feedback from the people of Berwick is clear - they don't want a co-located site - and we're acting on that."

Mr Mackey said the trust would also "reflect further" on improving overall healthcare provision and "bring care as close to home as possible".