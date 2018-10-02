Recycling plant death: James McLaren 'had slept in bin before'
A man whose body was found at a recycling plant on Christmas Eve had previously slept in a bin when drunk, an inquest has heard.
James McLaren, 28, known as Jay, was last seen outside Arizona bar in Sunderland at about 04:15 on 23 December.
His body was later found at a recycling site in Houghton-le-Spring.
At the time of his death police said they believed he had climbed into a bin.
Assistant coroner Andrew Hetherington heard Mr McLaren's family reported him missing when he did not return to his Sunderland home from a night out.
Kenneth Morley, Mr McLaren's half-brother, told the inquest that he appealed for help to find him on social media.
One of the responses informed him that Mr McLaren had previously slept in a commercial waste bin when drunk.
The inquest is due to last three days.