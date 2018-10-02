Image copyright Go Fund Me Image caption James McLaren disappeared on a night out on 23 December

A man whose body was found at a recycling plant on Christmas Eve had previously slept in a bin when drunk, an inquest has heard.

James McLaren, 28, known as Jay, was last seen outside Arizona bar in Sunderland at about 04:15 on 23 December.

His body was later found at a recycling site in Houghton-le-Spring.

At the time of his death police said they believed he had climbed into a bin.

Image copyright Google Image caption Jay McLaren was last seen outside Arizona bar in Sunderland

Assistant coroner Andrew Hetherington heard Mr McLaren's family reported him missing when he did not return to his Sunderland home from a night out.

Kenneth Morley, Mr McLaren's half-brother, told the inquest that he appealed for help to find him on social media.

One of the responses informed him that Mr McLaren had previously slept in a commercial waste bin when drunk.

The inquest is due to last three days.